Tyson Foods plant in Holcomb to reopen in December

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyson Foods announced Monday morning its Holcomb facility will reopen in December after a fire on Aug. 9.

The fire severely damaged a critical part of the plant containing the hydraulic and electrical systems that support the harvest floor and cooler areas.

Reconstruction included completely replacing support beams and the roof, hydraulic piping and pumps, installing over 50,000 feet of new wiring and the reconstruction of all new electrical panel rooms and equipment.

Tyson will begin receiving cattle the first week of December with plans to be fully functional by the first week of January.

“We recognize the disruption the fire caused for our suppliers and our customers and are more than pleased to announce we are in the final stages of reconstruction,” stated Steve Stouffer, group president, Tyson Fresh Meats. “Our team is ready to begin the process of ramping back up, recognizing that there will be testing and adjustments over the

first few weeks to ensure equipment functionality while maintaining our commitment to team member safety and food safety.”

Since the fire, cattle have been diverted to the company’s other beef facilities, and the company has continued to pay active, full-time team members for 40 hours per week.

