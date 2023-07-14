WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation will host a public meeting and open house from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, to provide information on the bridge replacement and closure on U.S. 281 north of Portis.

The event will be held at the Portis Community Center, located along U.S. Highway 281 in Portis. KDOT and project staff will provide a project overview starting at 5:30 p.m.

Design plans and detour information will be available for review. Construction on the bridge is scheduled to take place in 2024.