WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic on U.S. 400 near Beaumont, in Butler County, has been restricted to one lane controlled by traffic signals.

The location is about 2.6 miles west of Beaumont at Tallgrass Road. Motorists should be prepared to slow down and stop for the signals and should expect delays of up to five minutes.

The restriction is due to the need to replace a culvert. The Kansas Department of Transportation is creating plans and anticipates a contracted replacement to begin within a month. However, it is unclear when the replacement will be completed, and full traffic flow can resume.