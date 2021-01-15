U.S. 50 from Lakin to Syracuse closed due to crashes caused by limited visibility

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. Highway 50 from Kansas Highway 25 in Lakin to Kansas Highway 27 in Syracuse is closed due to limited visibility and multiple accidents.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking that you use an alternative route.

A dust storm warning has been issued for Wichita, Wallace, Greeley, Morton, Hamilton, and Stanton counties according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.