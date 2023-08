ELDORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. 54/77 on the south side of El Dorado will be closed from Tuesday, Aug. 29, or Wednesday, Aug. 30, until around Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The closure will allow a railroad crew to work on an overhead railroad bridge.

Signs will direct motorists to a detour on Southeast 30th Street to Bluestem Road.

The map below shows the detour

For updated information on this and other projects and road conditions across the state, go to www.kandrive.org.