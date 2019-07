AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, July 15, traffic on the U.S. 54 east-bound and west-bound bridges over the BNSF railroad in Augusta will be restricted to one lane each way.

Motorists should expect some delay because of traffic restrictions while crews patch and resurface the bridge decks, on the east side of Augusta.

The work should be completed by the end of November.

Wildcat Construction Co. is the primary contractor for the $2.25 million project.