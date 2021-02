WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a passenger car and a semi.

It happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 54 at mile marker 111.

Troopers have closed all lanes of U.S. 54 between U.S. 183 and U.S. 281 in Pratt.

They have not said if there is more than one victim. They are still investigating.