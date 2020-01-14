U.S. 54 east of El Dorado closed after cattle truck overturns

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A cattle truck overturned early Tuesday about eight miles east of El Dorado. It happened on U.S. 54 around 3:20 a.m.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck left the roadway for unknown reasons. The truck overturned. Cattle are being corralled and taken offsite. Other than cattle, there are no injuries known.

The highway is closed to allow wreckers to upright the semi. Visibility is very poor due to thick fog.

(Courtesy: Butler County Sheriff)

