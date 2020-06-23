U.S. Attorney announces $1 million grant to KBI to fight meth in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will receive a $1 million grant to fight methamphetamine trafficking according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the money is part of nearly $42 million the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services announced today will be distributed to state law enforcement agencies across the nation to combat the manufacturing and distribution of illegal drugs.

“Methamphetamine trafficking and addiction have been driving forces behind many violent crimes in Kansas, often involving firearms,” McAllister said. “And meth addiction has plagued too many Kansans, ruined lives, destroyed families, and required the expenditure of vast amounts of law enforcement and community resources. These Department of Justice funded efforts to reduce the manufacturing and distribution of meth are a positive event for Kansas.”

“The scourge of opioid and methamphetamine use continues to take a devastating toll on our nation’s communities,” said COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “By providing these resources to law enforcement to help combat the further spread, the COPS Office is demonstrating our commitment to this Administration’s priority of reducing drug use and protecting our citizens from this public health and safety crisis.”

The COPS Office is a federal agency responsible for advancing community policing nationwide. Since 1994, the COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of approximately 135,000 officers and provide a variety of knowledge resource products including publications, training, and technical assistance. For additional information about the COPS Office, please visit www.cops.usdoj.gov.

The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice. Learn more about the history of our agency at www.Justice.gov/Celebrating150Years.

LATEST STORIES: