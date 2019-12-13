U.S. Attorney: Federal grant will support drug court in Ellis County

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A grant from the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs will support a drug court program in Ellis County.

Ellis County will receive $406,366 as part of more than $333 million in Justice Department grants announced to fight the opioid crisis across the nation.

“Drug courts are proven to reduce recidivism and increase the likelihood of rehabilitation,” McAllister said.

Funding for the grant to Ellis County comes from the Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program, Category 2. The grant supports the enhancement of fully operational drug courts that incorporate the evidence-based principles included in the National Association of Drug Court Professionals’ Adult Drug Courts Best Practice Standards.

Kansas received a total of $30.9 million in grant awards from OJP in the fiscal year 2019.

