Closings and Delays
Church of church

U.S. Attorney: Federal grant will support drug court in Ellis County

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A grant from the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs will support a drug court program in Ellis County.

Ellis County will receive $406,366 as part of more than $333 million in Justice Department grants announced to fight the opioid crisis across the nation.

“Drug courts are proven to reduce recidivism and increase the likelihood of rehabilitation,” McAllister said.

Funding for the grant to Ellis County comes from the Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program, Category 2. The grant supports the enhancement of fully operational drug courts that incorporate the evidence-based principles included in the National Association of Drug Court Professionals’ Adult Drug Courts Best Practice Standards.

Kansas received a total of $30.9 million in grant awards from OJP in the fiscal year 2019.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories