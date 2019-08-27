U.S. Census Bureau checking addresses throughout Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The process of finding out how many people live in Wichita is already starting.

U.S. census workers are doing address canvassing in preparation for the 2020 census.

The workers are verifying and updating addresses they couldn’t confirm from other sources. It’s going on across the state through the beginning of October.

“They will verify the basic address of the housing unit and ask if there’s any other living quarters at that address that should be listed, and that’s all they’re asking. If there’s nobody home, they’ll just go on and not come back,” said Vicki McIntire, U.S. Census Bureau.

She says all their workers have an official I.D. badge with their picture on it, and they’ll be carrying a bag with the U.S. Census Bureau seal on it.

The actual census happens in March of next year.

LATEST STORIES: