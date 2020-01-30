U.S. Highway 54 still closed in Pratt County following butane leak

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. Highway 54 is still closed in Pratt County following a butane leak that happened Sunday night.

Mid-America Pipeline Company (MAPL) continues to make progress on cleaning up the site and repairing the line.

As a safety precaution, the highway remains closed between 50th Avenue and 80th Avenue but could reopen as early as this evening.

MAPL does not have authority over the Union Pacific Railroad which made an independent decision to resume service in the area.

