Lawmakers from Kansas speak on tensions with Iran

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News reached out to the Kansas delegation to get a reaction to the tensions with Iran on Wednesday.

Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, said he hopes for diplomacy and stands behind the actions taken so far by the U.S.

“I think the president made a very strong statement to say the least, but I’m glad he left the door open, wide open, to have a better relationship with Iran,” said Sen. Roberts. “Nobody wants to go to war.”

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said the president has made it clear he wants to avoid a military conflict with Iran but also said further attacks on Americans are unacceptable.

“This is the right message, and now is the time for Iran to meet the President at the negotiating table,” said Sen. Moran. “We are relieved that no American or Iraqi service members were harmed in the Iranian attack last night, and I will continue to work with the administration and my colleagues in Congress to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.”

Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, says he wants diplomacy but says a military option remains if diplomacy does not work.

“I want the people back in Kansas to know there was good intelligence that predicated Secretary Pompeo and the team recommendations to move forward, that American lives were at risk, were in danger. And there were imminent threats as well,” said Rep. Marshall. “It sounds like Iran is standing down right now according to the President. We hope they do. But we are prepared for whatever happens.”

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kansas, on Wednesday said he has confidence in U.S. intelligence and the President in the actions taken so far.

“There’s been dozens of attacks over the last several months ranging from shooting down a U.S. drone to trying to close the Straits of Hormuz and an attack on a refinery and killing U.S. citizens,” said Rep. Estes. “So this is one of those things you have to look at. How do we stop terrorism and attacks on U.S. citizens?”

KSN News also reached out to the office of Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas, but did not immediately hear back on the request.

