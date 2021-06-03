U.S. Marshals capture suspect in Topeka woman’s murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force found a man Wednesday night, who is suspected to be involved in a woman’s shooting death over the weekend, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Kajun D. Brock, 31, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on suspicion of murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Topeka police identified Brock as a person of interest in the Saturday killing of 32-year-old Topekan Shakeita Young. When officers arrived in the 1800 block of NE Burgess Ct. on reports of a shooting that day, they found her dead with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Brock has ties to Topeka and Wichita.