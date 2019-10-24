Watch Live: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ivanka Trump visit Wichita

KSN live stream of the visit when applicable

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and Ivanka Trump, White House adviser and the president’s daughter, arrived in Wichita Wednesday night for a visit dealing with aviation.

On Thursday morning, the group will take part in a round table with Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech and Vice President of Workforce Development at Wichita State University, and a board of business, education, government, and not-for-profit leaders who provide recommendations on how to ensure American workers remain the best workforce in the world.

We’re on our way! Looking forward! https://t.co/SPlyDCe48N — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 24, 2019

After the round table concludes, a group of Wichita-based aviation companies will sign the Pledge to America’s Workers, including Spirit AeroSystems, the largest employer in the state of Kansas.

Pompeo and Ivanka Trump will also visit Textron Aviation for a tour and meet and greet.

Ivanka Trump tweeted, “Brilliant innovators such as Walter Beech & Clyde Cessna established this city as the hub for aircraft making during the early half of the 20th Century. 100 yrs later, Wichita remains a leader worldwide in aviation manufacturing!

Landed in Wichita w/ @SecPompeo and @JerryMoran!

Brilliant innovators such as Walter Beech & Clyde Cessna established this city as the hub for aircraft making during the early half of the 20th Century. 100 yrs later, Wichita remains a leader worldwide in aviation manufacturing! pic.twitter.com/KeEa6S9V8T — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 24, 2019

Senator Jerry Moran tweeted, “This evening, I flew with @SecPompeo and @IvankaTrump to Wichita. Tomorrow, we’ll spend time at @WSUTech and @TextronAviation to discuss our efforts to bolster the American workforce. Welcome home, Secretary Pompeo, and welcome to Wichita, Ms. Trump.”

