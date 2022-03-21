WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – A Ukrainian ballerina is putting down her pointe shoes to focus on helping other Ukrainians.

Anna Trofimova lives in Lviv, but has toured all over the world for dance. One of the places she has visited is right here in Wichita. She lived here with a host family while performing the Nutcracker.

On Friday, Lviv was hit by Russian missiles.

KSN Reporter Jessica Watson spoke to Trofimova before the attack, and has since learned that she is okay.

Trofimova says she is thankful for the love and support Ukrainians have received from around the world, including from her Wichita host family.

The Rogers family let Trofimova into their home in 2018.

“It was so amazing I remember going to the airport and we had the sign that said Anna Trofimova,” said Ali Rogers.

Since then, they have stayed in touch, including by video calls.

“Anna has just been very special to us from the very beginning,” said Mike Rogers.

Once the Rodgers learned about the attack on Ukraine, they say their first concern was if Trofimova was safe.

“All Ukrainians remember that morning when we woke up after the first call at 5 a.m. and listening to the words the war has begun,” said Trofimova.

Instead of leaving her home country, Trofimova said she had to stay to help others.

“We invited people who escaped from other states of Ukraine, other areas who were bombing, and we provide hosting and food and essential things,” said Trofimova.

Anna said she and several of her friends have created a shelter where many families and soldiers can seek aid.

“I need to be a part of this,” said Trofimova.

Anna has been doing everything she can to remain safe, living in Lviv a community in the western part of the country that had been relatively safe until the first airstrike early Friday. Even when she spoke to KSN the day before the attack Anna was taking precautions.

“At night we’re listening to the air alarm, we’re supposed to go to the shelter and wait. two days before we had five hours long the air alarm,” said Trofimova.

“The first thing that came to my mind was I just want Anna to be okay,” said Ali Rogers.

The Rogers said that they, along with many others in the dance community, will be donating to Trofimova’s shelter.

“For everyone else who doesn’t necessarily know someone in Ukraine keep in mind there are people like Anna throughout the country who are trying to help their fellow Ukrainians,” said Mike Roger.

“It’s really helped it really helps and we are getting stronger with every single moment with every single call from a friend we are all superheroes in this time,” said Trofimova.

Trofimova said her center has also been going to the front lines to deliver supplies and sleeping bags to the military.

If you would like to donate to Trofimova’s center, you can do so with the details below: