NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Newton High School (NHS) exchange student from Ukraine, who has been cut off from receiving money for living expenses from her parents who are still in her home country, is receiving support from the community.

Liza Rudiaga is a senior exchange student at NHS. She is from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and has been living in Newton for close to seven months.

Her home country of Ukraine has been under attack by Russia since Feb. 24, 2022. However, Rudiaga recalls that this isn’t the first time in her life that Russia has invaded Ukraine. In February of 2014, Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

This time, Rudiaga is not in Ukraine, but her parents still are.

“I feel so sad about that. It’s really scary, and I [am] really worried about my family, about my mom and dad because my mom she’s a police officer and she works now and my dad [is] in [a] bomb shelter. It’s just really scary,” said Rudiaga.

Thankfully, her sister is not in Ukraine either. Instead, she is safely in Austria.

Despite not being able to be with her family, she still sends them text messages every morning and evening. They are glad that she is safe in the United States.

“Honestly, I wish I could be with them, and I can support them, and be with my family,” said Rudiaga.

Due to the invasion of Russia, Rudiaga’s parents haven’t been able to provide her with money for living expenses. Luckily, she has a great community surrounding her.

“People here [are] really worried about me. They always ask me about Ukraine. It’s so nice, and I [am] really glad and grateful for them,” said Rudiaga. “I have a great host family, and I’m really grateful to them.”

The community has even pulled together donations to provide her with money for living expenses organized by the Newton High School.

Our exchange student from Ukraine is definitely having a tough time with the conflict in her country. When I met with her and the host family, they indicated financial support was the most significang need. Beyond that, I think it would be great to flood her with encouraging notes to show our support for her and her family. THANK YOU!!!! Caleb A Facebook post made by Caleb Smith, Head Principal of NHS

Attn: Verlene Keazer, Bookkepper

c/o: Ukraine Exchange Student

900 W 12st St.

Newton, KS 67114 THANK YOU!!!! Caleb A Facebook post made by Caleb Smith, Head Principal of NHS

“I’m so thankful for [the] people here. For them like … for [the] support they gives me, and this school is just a great school, and people here [are] really nice to me, and thank you,” concluded Rudiaga.

If anyone would like to help support her financially or through a greeting card of support, they can email Smith at caleb.smith@usd373.org. Rudiaga is able to load donations onto a card she shares with her family so that they can recieve support too.