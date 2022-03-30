WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Ukrainian military wife, and mother of two, has been living in the United States for the past two years and cannot believe what is continuing to go on back home.

Galyna Melnyk left behind her home country of Ukraine along with her sister, her sister’s family, mother, and mother-in-law. None of them imagined that anything like this would happen to their family.

Galyn Melnyk and her husband. Courtesy: Galyna Melnyk.

“When Russian troops began bombing Ukraine on February 24, my family slept peacefully. We in the United States learned faster than the people in Ukraine about the beginning of the war. My family [in Ukraine] did not believe that they were being attacked during the first day. It is so hard to believe that the neighboring people we greeted as a brother attacked us so insidiously,” said Melnyk.

The next day, everyone understood that Russia was conducting a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“My hometown, my peaceful little Bakhmach, met a column of Russian tanks against the civilian population. People took to the streets asking Russian troops to retreat, but the enemy went on,” said Melnyk.

Melnyk describes the actions of the Russian army as “disgusting,” “vile,” and “cynical.”

“I want to declare to the whole country, to the whole civilized world that now not only Ukrainians but also all civilized, democratic nations are facing the greatest terrorist threat that has ever arisen in the world,” said Melnyk.

Melnyk’s sister fled to Poland in light of this attack along with her son. However, her sister’s husband remains in Ukraine to defend Kyiv.

Melnyk’s sister and nephew fleeing to Poland. Courtesy: Galyna Melnyk.

Just like her brother-in-law, her mother also stays behind in Ukraine to bake bread for the Ukrainian army.

Galyna Melnyk’s mother. Courtesy: Galyna Melnyk.

“[My mother] is not going to leave home,” said Melnyk.

Melnyk takes pride in more than just her family, she takes pride in all Ukrainians.

“My people are hardworking like bees. Ukraine is called the breadbasket of Europe,” said Melnyk. “But the greatest wealth of Ukraine is our people. Peaceful, hardworking, hospitable and responsive.”

As peaceful as Ukrainians claim to be, that is not stopping Russia. Since the start of this invasion, Melnyk points out that the army has been “using weapons prohibited by the Geneva Convention: cluster bombs, thermobaric ammunition, flamethrowers, anti-personnel mines to destroy armed forces and units of territorial defense to their horde invasion.”

Melnyk is grateful for the support provided by the United States and many countries around the world but states that the Ukrainian army needs more than kind words. They need financial assistance to replenish their ammunition, fuel, and upgrade equipment.

“Today all citizens of this free and democratic country, if they wish, can help the Ukrainian nation and become a part of great victory,” said Melnyk.