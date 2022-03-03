WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Mayor Brandon Whipple apologized for being late to Thursday’s media briefing.

The reason why? An act of gratitude from a Ukrainian immigrant.

“We’re going to jump right in. I apologize for being a few minutes late. We had a woman, just, who was in the office who was dropping off a baked good to thank the council. She’s from Ukraine and was born there and wanted to thank the council for our support, and of course, I wanted to spend a few minutes to chat with her,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said.

The woman, Galyna Golyshevska, delivered a cake along with a thank you note:

Dear, Mayor Whipple! Thank you and all Americans for standing with us in our fight for freedom and justice! Sincerely, Galyna Golyshecska, Ukrainian woman, military wife, mother of two boys”

Golyshevska told Mayor Whipple that the war is taking place in her hometown and that much of the destruction being broadcasted is very close to her childhood home.



(Courtesy: The City of Wichita)

Golyshevska emphasized to Mayor Whipple how the support of Americans is giving Ukrainians strength.

She also says that the actions taken by elected officials, such as the council passing the Revolution on Wednesday, March 3, send a strong message that Ukrainians are not alone and that it keeps the people strong.