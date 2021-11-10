Kansas teen to graduate from Washburn’s School of Law

Braxton Moral (KSN File Photo)

PECK, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old is getting ready to graduate from Washburn University’s School of Law in Topeka.

The Hutchinson News reports that Braxton Moral’s parents have long known he was gifted. He skipped fourth grade and then took his first undergraduate class at Harvard University while still in sixth grade.

As he got older, he spent his summers at Cambridge. But when the school year started he switched to online classes so he wouldn’t miss out on experiences like prom and homecoming at Ulysses High School.

Next month, Braxton Moral will receive his Juris Doctor degree. In February, he will take the bar exam.

