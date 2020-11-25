Ulysses police: 11-year-old girl shot in the face Tuesday

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – Ulysses Police Department announced Wednesday that an 11-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her face Tuesday evening and was transported to a nearby hospital.

According to Ulysses police, officers responded to a reported shooting call in the 1300 block of East Oklahoma around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found an 11-year-old girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to a hospital by Grant County EMS.

Police say a 13-year-old teenage boy was handling a firearm and was at the home when it discharged and struck the 11-year-old girl.

