A 19-year-old Ulysses man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Kearny County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 12 miles south of U.S. 50 on K-25.

A 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Brandon Barbo, was traveling south on K-25 when his car left the roadway, went through a barbwire fence and rolled several times.

Barbo was ejected and died as the result of his injuries.

According to the highway patrol report, Barbo wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.