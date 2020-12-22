Ulysses woman killed in crash on U.S. 50 east of Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 45-year-old Ulysses woman was killed in a crash Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on U.S. 50 about nine miles east of Garden City.

The patrol said a semi was eastbound on the highway and crossed the center line striking a westbound Lincoln MKZ.

The victim in the Lincoln who died was identified as Monica D. Walker. The driver of the semi from Iowa wasn’t injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

