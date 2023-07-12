WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson will be in Wichita on Thursday.

He will be joined by Sedgwick County Treasurer Brandi Bailey at the Sedgwick County Tag Office. They will be there to present new Unclaimed Property Kiosks that are being installed.

In Sedgwick County, residents have over $50 million in unclaimed property. The kiosks are designed to help streamline the process of recovering their property, which can include everything from lost bank accounts, stocks, and bonds, to refunds and payroll checks, according to Sedgwick County.

Johnson and Bailey will be at the tag office, located at 2525 W. Douglas Ave. in Wichita, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. For more information, click here.