WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An unconscious woman with no identifying information was found in the middle of the road near 13th Street North and Webb Road around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Wichita Police Department officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene and were not able to get a response from the woman. She was in critical condition as an ambulance took her to the hospital. A police spokesperson said the woman appears to be in her mid-40s.

The WPD is still trying to figure out who she is and how she ended up unconscious in the middle of the road. Several viewers have told KSN that the intersection of 13th and Webb is closed as police investigate.

KSN News will update this story as we get more information.