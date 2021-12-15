Uncontained wildfire causes some Sheridan County residents to evacuate

SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department is evacuating some residents in the county due to an uncontained wildfire.

Residents are to evacuate the area immediately.

The area being evacuated is on 140 S between 30 E and 150 E, according to the SCSD.

With strong winds across the state of Kansas, the SCSD asks you to keep in mind that wildfires that do develop anywhere in the Tri-State area will quickly become out of control due to the expected extreme winds and sudden shift in wind direction.