Undefeated Wichita Wizards send several players, coach to All-Star Game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Exciting, that's the brand of basketball the Wichita Wizards play.

"I would say if you like basketball, period, come check us out," says Wizards player Shamar Acuay.

It is fast paced structure," adds Team Owner Mark Creed, "it has to be."

Scoring? That's not an issue. They win, and win big, sometimes blowing other teams out of the gym by 50 points.

That is really big for Wichita," says Acuay. "It shows that we have something here, and we are trying to expose it now."

Playing in front of curious crowds, in old gyms, it's the first year anyone saw the Wizards play..

You may even be thinking semi-pro basketball in Wichita?

"We out here hooping to like Golden State," says Acuay. "That's how we get down."

"We want them to know we play ball here and we take our ball seriously," adds Creed.

A lot of teams are finding out. The Wizards boast an undefeated 11 and 0 record. One of many reasons, guys like Aquay who was selected as one of three players to play in the All-Star Game this week in Louisiana.

"We basically are going to show up out there," says Acuay.

Creed also adds, "We want to represent Wichita well."

The Wizards will make up a quarter of the West All-Star Team roster, and will be led by their head coach Jermaine Brown..

"I feel anyone who has come on and stayed with the organization, it's because they love the game and what we are trying to do," Creed says.

Their goal is more than just an undefeated season.

"One this All-Star game is over we are going to come back and get right back in the gym, just like day one" says Acuay,

In sports, there's an old saying, winning takes care of everything..

"I told them lets put the city on the map from day one. That is what I have been trying to do and team trying to do," says Acuay.