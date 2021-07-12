Unemployed Kansan gets help from state labor office after months of waiting; Here’s how

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – One unemployed Kansan has finally received help after months of trying to get answers from the Kansas Department of Labor.

Christopher Robins from Topeka is just one of many unemployed Kansans that have reached out to seek help with issues they have run into trying to get weekly unemployment checks.

After waiting more than 10 weeks for his claim to be reviewed, he reached out to Kansas Capitol Bureau.

Our organization followed up with the state’s labor department on Thursday, which is when Robins said he was able to get a call with some good news.

“I was approved,” Robins said. “I’d be receiving those back-payments for the prior months I was filing for, and she made sure everything was squared away.”

Robins said he’s now set to receive thousands of dollars in back pay to help him make ends meet, while he continues to look for jobs.

“When I got that call, a huge sigh of relief, and I don’t have to worry about paying bills at this point.”

A law that was signed this year, House Bill 2196, allows the state’s labor department to share information with claimants’ permission so that people like Christopher can receive help and get the answers they need.

According to the state’s labor office, all the claimant needs to do is fill out a disclosure form, designate for a third party organization to receive the file, sign it (get it notarized) and return it to the agency.

A department spokesperson said it usually takes a couple of days to get the paperwork completed.

To access the claimant disclosure form, click here.