Unemployed Kansans can apply for PEUC again

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Labor says unemployment insurance claimants can apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) again.

The most recent rescue plan from Congress extends PEUC through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021. It also provides up to an additional 29 weeks of an individual’s weekly benefit amount.

The KDOL says the first week for which the extension may be paid is the week ending March 20, 2021.

Unemployed Kansans must continue to file their weekly claims in order to receive benefits.

To file for PEUC, go to GetKansasBenefits.gov, log into your account, select “Apply for PEUC,” and follow the instructions.

