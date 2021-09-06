Unemployed Kansans lose some key benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some of the federal COVID-19 unemployment programs expired this weekend. So now, unemployed Kansans will have fewer options for money.

The federal unemployment programs that were authorized by the coronavirus relief acts and that expired are:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provided an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant that was eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provided benefits for claimants who were unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or PEUC, including those who were self-employed or are gig workers

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provided an extension of benefits after a claimant exhausted regular unemployment compensation benefits

The Kansas Department of Labor says that any claimant entitled to FPUC, PUA, or PEUC benefits through the week of Sept. 4 should continue to file for it. If the claim was eligible, the claimant will be paid.

As of Labor Day, the only unemployment insurance (UI) program in Kansas is regular, state-funded UI. To qualify for regular UI benefits, claimants must meet three criteria:

Entitled – The person must have enough wages in their recent employment history to monetarily entitle their claim under Kansas law

Eligible – The person must meel all eligibility criteria, such as being able and available to work

Qualified – A person who voluntarily quits a job or is fired for misconduct might not qualify

The length of time a person can get UI benefits will be based on the state’s unemployment rate. It might last for as little as 16 weeks or as long as 26 weeks.

To learn more about Kansas unemployment benefits, visit GetKansasBenefits.gov. Find other resources by clicking here.