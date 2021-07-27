Unemployment benefits delayed due to KDOL technical difficulties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) says it is having technical difficulties and it is causing a delay in benefit payments.

In a post on social media, KDOL says people getting regular unemployment insurance (UI) benefits should have money deposited in their bank accounts within the next few business days or loaded onto their debit card within the next five to seven days.

Those who are getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) may have to wait longer than that.

“If you are still waiting to receive your debit card in the mail, it will come with your benefit payments pre-loaded, most likely within the next week. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the KDOL Facebook message says.

The KDOL posted this message on its Facebook page, July 27, 2021, around 1:30 p.m.

Claimants use GetKansasBenefits.gov to file for and to check on their payments. KSN checked the website at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday and it did not open for us. The page has a message that says “offline” and “disconnected.” It says the website is currently down for maintenance.

The KDOL website appears to be working, but some of its links to services are down.