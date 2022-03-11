WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More and more Kansans returning to work, the unemployment rate is now below pre-pandemic levels.

The Kansas Department of Labor says 2.6% of people were without a job in January. That’s down quite a bit from the 12% when the pandemic hit full force in April 2020.

But with that said, fewer Kansans are in the workforce. Experts say there are a variety of reasons for fewer total people being in the workforce, but one is that the pandemic pushed many older employees into retirement earlier.

Eric Stafford, the VP of Government Affairs for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, explained, “The older generations are roughly around, and these are national numbers, are roughly around 10% or 10.5% lower in terms of labor force participation.”

Fruhauf Uniforms Inc. has been a clothing manufacturer in Wichita for 112 years, specializing in marching band uniforms.



Andover Central High School uniforms from Fruhauf Uniforms Inc. in 2011. Courtesy: Carina Branson.

Fruhauf’s staff numbers are better than what it was a year ago, but it’s still looking for more employees.

Landon Fruhauf, the Director of Business Development at Fruhauf Uniforms Inc., said, “We are looking for employees all the way across the board, from an office manager all the way to sewing machine operators and everything in between.”

At Scotch and Sirloin, owner Mike Issa says he’d like to increase his staff by at least 15%, “To keep the staff with more flexible hours and don’t pressure them to work more than they need to.”

But he says he is seeing positive changes in the workforce.

“Now we’re starting to see more applicants applying for various positions,” Issa added, “compared to last year and 2020, which was very harsh for us.”

For businesses still struggling to meet staffing needs, the Kansas Workforce Alliance President and CEO, Keith Lawing, says many will have to change.

Lawing explained, “I do think overall if you’re an employer, you really need to think about the conditions you’re offering, the benefits you’re offering, and the wages you’re offering if you want to attract some quality, talented job seekers.”