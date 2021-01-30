Unemployment rates drop in Kansas: Residents still desperate for jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Kansas is seeing a post-pandemic low unemployment rate. Down to 3.8 percent in December from a high of about eleven percent in April. But that may not be telling the whole story.

Keith Lawing, says although the unemployment rate is dropping, the Work Force Alliance Center isn’t seeing the number of people who are employed change at the same rate. In his eyes, that means the decreased unemployment rate may not be a lasting trend. It could mean people are dropping out of the labor market, or they’re not looking for jobs anymore. It could also mean people are in the process of applying for new benefits. He says this could mean two things, either people have exhausted their unemployment claims or have stopped looking for jobs overall.

“So until we see an unemployment trend that drops for several months I don’t think the unemployment rate in this county in this part of the state is declining at all,” said President and CEO Work Force Alliance Center for South Central Kansas, Keith Lawing.



Lawing also says during the month of December they usually see a decrease in unemployment. Because of temporary jobs. Usually sees an increase in people looking for jobs around two months after the holiday rush. He also believes the vaccine roll out will help people get back into the groove of things and more jobs will become available. Helping the labor market.



