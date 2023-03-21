WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The union representing Wichita firefighters says the City of Wichita spent $1 million on a study of the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) and is not sharing the results with the WFD or the public.

Ted Bush is the president of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 135. He said he sent a letter to the mayor and Wichita City Council last week.

“As many of you are aware, the city invested approximately one million dollars in an internal staffing and response study (LEVRUM) for the Wichita Fire Department in January of 2021,” he wrote. “A study of this nature has not been completed in over 20 years and is sorely needed.”

Bush said that WFD representatives spent months using the data program to learn what a safe fire department should look like, how it should function, and what resources are needed to keep Wichita safe and adhering to national standards.

He said the study was completed last July.

“Unfortunately, it has since sat on the desk of the City Manager,” Bush wrote. “It has not been shared with you or with the citizens who paid for it.”

He claims the City reclassified the document as a draft, making it impossible for the union to see the official report.

Bush says the WFD is currently in budget talks and will have a budget prepared for the city manager in April. He believes the LEVRUM report has crucial information needed for the budget.

“Delays in this presentation have been, in our opinion, a delay tactic,” he said.

KSN News reached out to the City about Bush’s concerns. Megan Lovely, the City of Wichita communications manager, agreed that the LEVRUM study has information that helps the City make decisions regarding deployment responses and staffing.

However, she said the City has made some changes since it was done.

“With the recent addition of 42 firefighters through the SAFER grant and the creation of temporary Fire Station #23, the study had to be re-analyzed to reflect the changes in our workforce and resources,” Lovely said.

She said the City intends to have the revised study with cost projections and priority recommendations for review by March 31, allowing for a mid-April presentation to the City Council.

“We believe this study is crucial in providing valuable insights into fire deployment resources and staffing,” Lovely said.