Union leaders nearing deal with Frito-Lay

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After two weeks of striking, union members in Topeka say they’re close to a deal with Frito-Lay.

A meeting was held Monday to work out a new contract between the company and the union. It will resume Tuesday morning. If an agreement is reached by leaders, it could be as soon as Thursday when members would vote on whether or not to end the strike.

“We had good dialogue back and forth,” said Brad Schmidt, vice president for the Midwest region of the Bread, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers. “We still got issues on the table. We decided to go ahead and call it a day today, so we can get some more information both sides are wanting, and we agreed to get back at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning, try to get it ironed out.”

Schmidt said Frito-Lay has moved from its original offer, saying the two are coming together on a contract offer.

“Close, I think we’re close. Some things are easier to resolve than others,” he said. “The overtime issue, we’ve finally gotten some traction on that. I think we’ve got a good chance of getting some of that stuff resolved.”