Union Pacific bringing steam locomotive to Kansas to celebrate 150th anniversary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Kansas families will have the chance to see a historic steam engine next week.

Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.

The train will make several stops across Kansas on Saturday through Thursday.

Those stops include:

November 17 Coffeyville

Colorado & Atlantic St. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Neodesha

Illinois St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:30 a.m. CT

9:45 a.m. CT Durand, Kan.

US-54 & Otter Road Arrival

Depart 11:15 a.m. CT

11:45 a.m. CT Garnett

Olive St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:30 p.m. CT

1:45 p.m. CT Osawatomie

W Main St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 2:30 p.m. CT

3:00 p.m. CT Kansas City

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd. Arrival 6:30 p.m. CT November 18 Kansas City

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd. On Display: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT November 19 Kansas City

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Lawrence

402 N. 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 10:15 a.m. CT

10:45 a.m. CT Topeka

Great Overland Station

701 N. Kansas Ave. Arrival

Depart 11:45 p.m. CT

12:30 p.m. CT Topeka

NW Norris & Clay St. Arrival 1:00 p.m. CT November 20 Topeka

NW Norris & Clay St. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Manhattan

S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:30 a.m. CT

10:15 a.m. CT Junction City

8th St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:00 a.m. CT

11:15 a.m. CT Abilene

201 NW 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 12:15 p.m. CT

12:35 p.m. CT Salina

400 N. 13th St Arrival 2:15 p.m. CT November 21 Salina

400 N. 13th St Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Ellsworth

Lincoln Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 9:30 a.m. CT

10:15 a.m. CT Russell

Lincoln St. Crossing Arrival

Depart Noon CT

12:15 p.m. CT Hays

E. 9th St. & Milner St. Arrival 1:45 p.m. CT Friday, November 22 Hays

E. 9th St. & Milner St. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Ellis

Washington St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 8:45 a.m. CT

9:00 a.m. CT Quinter

Long St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 10:30 a.m. CT

11:00 a.m. CT Oakley

E. Front St. & Center Ave. Arrival

Depart 12:30 p.m. CT

1:00 p.m. CT Sharon Springs

N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. Arrival 2:15 p.m. MT November 23 Sharon Springs

N. Front St. & N. Boeke St. Depart 8:00 a.m. MT

