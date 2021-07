Union Pacific steam locomotive returns to central and western Kansas with ‘The Big Boy 2021 Tour’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Cheyenne, Wyoming, Thursday, Aug. 5, traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Along the way, the Big Boy will be on display in the following cities during the tour.

Saturday, Aug. 14: Fort Worth, Texas

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Houston, Texas

Saturday, Aug. 21: New Orleans, Louisiana

Sunday, Aug. 29: St. Louis, Missouri

Monday, Sept. 6: Denver, Colorado

Following the Denver stop on Labor Day weekend, the Big Boy and its crew will return to Cheyenne.

The train will make several stops in central and western Kansas on the way back to Wyoming. The last time the train was in Kansas was back in November of 2019.

Thursday, September 2

LOCATION ARRIVAL/DEPARTURE TIME Kansas City, Mo.

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd. Depart 8:00 a.m. CT Lawrence, Kan.

402 N. 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 10:00 a.m. CT

10:20 a.m. CT Topeka, Kan.

701 N. Kansas Ave. Arrival

Depart 11:20 a.m. CT

12:05 p.m. CT Manhattan, Kan.

S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:50 p.m. CT

2:10 p.m. CT Abilene, Kan.

201 NW 2nd St. Arrival

Depart 3:45 p.m. CT

4:00 p.m. CT Salina, Kan.

400 N. 13th St Arrival 5:00 p.m. CT

Friday, September 3

Salina, Kan.

400 N. 13th St Depart 9:00 a.m. CT Ellsworth, Kan.

Lincoln Ave. Crossing Arrival

Depart 10:15 a.m. CT

10:35 a.m. CT Wilson, Kan.

Avenue E Crossing Arrival

Depart 11:20 a.m. CT

12:05 p.m. CT Russell, Kan.

Lincoln St. Crossing Arrival

Depart 1:00 p.m. CT

1:15 p.m. CT Hays, Kan.

E. 9th St. & Milner St. Arrival 2:15 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 4