Union Pacific’s Big Boy locomotive returns to Kansas next week as it concludes 2021 tour

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Big Boy No. 4014, the famed Union Pacific steam locomotive that has been drawing crowds by the thousands during a 10-state tour this summer, returns to Kansas for more than a dozen whistle-stops on its final leg.

This mighty steam locomotive, which was built to transport supplies during World War II over steep mountain grades, will leave Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri, around 8 a.m. CT Thursday, Sept. 2 and make whistle-stops in several communities:

10:15 a.m. CT – Lawrence, 402 N. 2nd St.

11:45 a.m. CT – Topeka, 701 N. Kanas Ave.

2:30 p.m. CT – Manhattan, S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing

4:30 p.m. CT – Abilene, 201 NW 2nd St.

6 p.m. CT – Salina, 400 N. 13th St.

Big Boy will overnight in Salina and depart the next day at approximately 9 a.m. CT. On Friday, Sept. 3, Big Boy will make whistle-stops in:

10:15 a.m. CT – Ellsworth, Lincoln Ave. Crossing

11:20 a.m. CT – Wilson, Avenue E Crossing

1 p.m. CT – Russell, Lincoln St. Crossing

2:15 p.m. CT – Hays, E. 9th St. & Miner St.

Big Boy will overnight in Hays and depart Saturday, Sept. 4 around 8 a.m. CDT. The final Kansas whistle-stops are:

·9 a.m. CT – Ellis, Washington St. Crossing

·10:45 a.m. CT – Quinter, Long St. Crossing

·12:45 p.m. CT – Oakley, E. Front St. & Center Ave.

·2:15 p.m. MT – Sharon Springs, N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.

The train will overnight in Sharon Springs with departure the next day set for approximately 8 a.m. MDT.

It is the first time Big Boy has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. Big Boy left its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 5. It will return home on Sept. 7, after making more than 90 whistle-stops in communities located along its route, along with five major public display events in Fort Worth and Houston, Texas, New Orleans, Louisiana, St. Louis, Missouri and Denver, Colorado.

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December of 1941. The powerful machine was built to cross the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah. It was retired in 1961 after traveling a little over a million miles, reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013 and restored to service in 2019

Big Boy is one of 25 of its kind built for Union Pacific. It is the only one still operating today.