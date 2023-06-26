WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local Lodge 839 Machinist Union announced on Facebook Monday night that there will be a mandatory steward meeting.

The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at District 70.

The union says the meeting is being held “due to last best and final offer.”

“This is an extremely important meeting,” the union said. “Only stewards allowed at this meeting.”

Union Leader Cornell Bread said, “The last best and final is what will be discussed. We feel it should go to the stewards first that way they understand what’s really being offered.”

