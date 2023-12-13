WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Wichita late Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., emergency personnel at Eisenhower National Airport were alerted to a plane reporting trouble diverting to Wichita. The crew reported the smell of something burning in the cabin.

The flight, which was en route from Chicago to Tuscon, Arizona, landed safely a short time later. Fifty-one people were on board the airplane.

Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing Manager for Eisenhower National Airport, tells KSN News that United has sent another plane to pick up the passengers so they can continue to Tuscon.