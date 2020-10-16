United Way 211 call center breaks record

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United Way of the Plains’ 211 call center broke 100,000 calls in 2020 on Thursday.

The 24/7 helpline is set up for help related to the recession, unemployment and community health crisis.

A staff member reports the call center took 50,001 calls all of last year. The call center reported 100,140 calls this year as of yesterday.

Over 53,500 inquiries were COVID-19 related.

“When Kansans face their worst moments, we’re here to help,” a Facebook post reads.

The helpline is available 24/7 across the state of Kansas. Translation services are available for non-English calls.

