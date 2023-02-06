WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The United Way of the Plains says their 211 line is experiencing interruptions.

Just before 11 a.m., the organization tweeted, “Our 211 Information and Referral Services is experiencing a higher than normal number of call.”

The line provides information and referral services, connecting residents to assistance for everything from education, and medical care, to housing and senior and disability services.

This may lead to callers getting a busy signal or error message. The United Way recommends you keep calling to try to get through.

They also remind you that you can access the same services and information on their website.