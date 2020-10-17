United Way of the Plains and Sedgwick County Health Department open an Asymptomatic testing site

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Wichita residents will be able to get tested for COVID-19 this morning regardless if they’re showing symptoms or not. The Sedgwick County Health Department and United Way of the Plains have teamed up to offer this asymptomatic testing.

The event starts at 9 in the morning and will end at 12 in the afternoon.

Results will come back in approximately 4 days. The criteria to qualify for a testing slot is simple all you have to do is be a Resident of Sedgwick County.

” They don’t have to have symptoms they don’t have to be a teacher they don’t have to have any special , or be anybody special they just simply want to test,” said Mark Stump, Director of Services at The United Way of The Plains.

If you were not able to get an appointment for the asymptomatic testing this morning there are other options. People can make an appointment with a non-profit organization or with the county to get tested. The only down side to that is people do have to present COVID-19 symptoms.

The health department has not specified when they will have another asymptomatic testing site but they do tell me they plan on having more in the future.

“When we are able to offer it to the priority populations and still have slots left then we want to offer it the general community that still just may have concerns if they have been exposed or just want to know for sure,” Said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director.

If you have any question on how or where to schedule an appointment you can call the United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.

LATEST NEWS: