WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United Way of the Plains announced on Monday that they are providing funding for 15 local nonprofits.

According to a news release, this funding is part of the organization’s ongoing work to help close gaps and disparities experienced by minority nonprofits in the region.

This announcement is part of Promise on the Plains, which is an annual program that began last year as a way to provide support and strengthen human services agencies operating in the community’s most underserved areas.

“Each of these nonprofits are led by people who are passionate about their work and the people they serve. Announcing these grants on Juneteenth, a day that we recognize that everyone in our country understood that they are free, is part of our promise to ensure that people from all racial and ethnic backgrounds succeed,” said Abel Frederic, Vice President for Community Impact at United Way.

Grants ranging from $2,500-10,000 were awarded to the following nonprofits:

Bridges Over Fences Project

An educational program empowering Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) individuals aged 12-24 with essential knowledge and skills for financial literacy and career success.

A mobile market food hub serving food deserts and food insecure areas in Sedgwick, Harvey and Butler counties.

An initiative to provide support for youth in foster care through peer group interaction and education.

A mentorship program that teaches entrepreneurship, civic leadership and advocacy to encourage academic success and financial independence.

A program that teaches life skills and provides tools to help young people develop confidence, communicate effectively, make healthier choices, develop coping skills and succeed in all aspects of society.

An educational mentorship and volunteer program for at-risk students.

An initiative to provide services to help low-to-moderate income residents break the cycle of poverty through financial assistance for housing.

A mentorship program that includes summer camps and after-school programs for at-risk youth.

An academic program that provides tutoring for college preparation testing and other empowerment activities and workshops.

A health and wellness initiative that assists Spanish-speaking members of the community as they navigate the health care system.

Educational programs to support learning and elevate society’s understanding and appreciation of the African and African American culture.

An initiative that helps youth who have been involved in the justice system through an after-school program that provides educational resources and career exploration.

Educational programs promoting financial literacy designed to ensure all individuals have access to affordable and safe housing.

A service program dedicated to improving health through programs and services that serve Black/African American, Native American and Chicano/Latino mothers and infants.

An initiative that teaches financial literacy to those 24 years of age and under through classes and special camps.

“These organizations are addressing some of the greatest needs in our community. Our $100,000 investment reflects our continuing commitment to ensure that everyone, everywhere, has a pathway to opportunity and impact,” President and CEO of United Way of the Plains Pete Najera said.