United Way of the Plains launches 2019 campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United Way of the Plains has launched its annual fall campaign to raise funding for over 30 agencies that provide programs and services in the Wichita area.

The campaign began with a kickoff breakfast event at Century II.

The chairman of the campaign for 2019 is Walter Berry of the Berry Companies, and he says some companies have already started their individual fund-raising drives.

“Last year we provided funding for many different agencies. And we want to do that again,” said Berry. “The need is always growing, and I’m optimistic that we’re going to raise the money that we bring in.”

The goal for the campaign this year is $13.1 million dollars.

The results of the campaign will be announced in early November.