WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The United Way of the Plains is looking for 160 volunteers for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

The program will run from Jan. 31, 2024, through April 15, 2024.

The services offered through the program are free for households making $64,000 or less annually.

It is funded through an annual grant secured by the Internal Revenue Service and managed by the United Way of the Plains.

The program is overseen by Sarah Crick Milligan, VITA Program Manager for United Way of the Plains.

United Way says Milligan recruits volunteers who are then trained to become IRS-certified to file taxes and identify tax credits.

“More than 5,780 returns were prepared in 2023, valued at more than $7 million that was returned to the local economy,” said United Way. “Tax refunds help our neighbors become financially stable by retaining more of their earned income for rent, food, medical costs and other necessary expenses.”

According to Milligan, many people in the area depend on the program that was originally established in 2003.

“The refunds from this program have a stabilizing financial impact on the lives of our friends and neighbors. Our volunteers are essential to operate the program and we need more people to become involved as we expand the number of locations where services are offered,” said Milligan.

The United Way says site coordinators and greeters are also needed for the tax season.

No experience is needed. Free training is provided to volunteers so they can become IRS-certified. There will be on-site support from experienced professionals.

These volunteer opportunities are ideal for young professionals who wish to add valuable experience to their resumes, retirees who are seeking a temporary volunteer position and anyone with a passion to help others.

Those interested can sign up at unitedwayplains.org/taxvolunteer.

The program has locations across Sedgwick, Butler, Cowley, Ford, Geary, Marion, Pratt and Sumner counties.