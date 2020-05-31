United Way of the Plains sets up appointment based help during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– United Way of the Plains will offer their assistance this coming week to those who cannot make ends meet. The organization will be helping out those families who cannot pay their mortgage, utility bills or buy groceries. this service will be held on a monthly basis, with scheduled appointments only. there will also be consumer credit council representatives to help people finance their payments during this time as well as arrange payment plans.

“Monday we are going to be beginning that program of meeting with individuals, we’ll have case workers meeting with individuals to set up appointments to find out what kind of assistance they would qualify for,”said Vice President of Marketing, Delane Butler.

” When we do our appointments which we are going to be setting up appointments next for the week of June 15th for our next session we are basically running our health center once a month coinciding with utility and mortgage payments of course,” added Butler.

So far they have around 122 appointments set up for this Monday and Tuesday and will being scheduling the next appointments the week of June 15th before the next mortgage deadline.

Latest News: