ANDOVER, Kans. (KSNW)–More than a year after the 2022 Andover Tornado, the United Way of the Plains has collected $902,062 from 1,618 donors in 33 states.

United Way’s Director of Community Services, Mark Stump, says the Long-term Recovery Committee meets once every two weeks to determine how more of that money should be used—an endeavor he calls far from over.

“We’ve assisted 73 of the 197 total cases that we have,” Stump said.

According to Stump, roughly $256,000 of the total $902,062 has been distributed to those impacted by the tornado. Of that amount, $145,233.51 has gone to home and auto deductibles.

“Shelter, a primary vehicle that they would need to drive to work … we’re trying to get those lower cost these things,” City of Andover Public Information Officer Megan Schapaugh said.

Andover resident Mick Lowderman says he filed with his insurance hours after the tornado struck.

“Our roof was ripped off,” Lowderman said. “Around 100,000 was the final amount [for insurance claims].”

Lowderman says he first heard about the Long-term Recovery Fund roughly six months after the tornado.

“We were actually contacted by phone by them, saying, ‘Hey did you know this was out there?’, and we didn’t, so we went ahead and applied for it,” Lowderman said.

Within weeks, Lowderman received at least $3,000 to cover his home deductible.

But for many others, the relief cannot come soon enough.

However, Stump says a long wait time is not unusual. He says after the Greensburg Tornado disaster, it took roughly two-and-a-half years to split $1.1M amongst impacted residents.

“I am going through and getting all the insurance claim summaries and both autos and homes, we’re getting detailed receipts…we want to be accountable for all of these dollars,” Stump said.

Another part of the problem: both Stump and Schapaugh say the committee hasn’t been able to keep in contact with the parties involved in 50 cases.

“You know, like, a specific deadline of, ‘okay, we’re done with these 50 cases that we haven’t heard from, we’re going to move on’, we haven’t said that, so maybe that is, you know, something we need to talk about,” Schapaugh said.

Stump says as long as there’s money available, those impacted by the tornado can still apply. If you’re interested in learning more (or in donating to the fund), call 211 to get in contact with a United Way representative.