United Way sets up Laid-Off Workers Fund

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – United Way of the Plains has set up a Laid-Off Workers Fund to assist individuals who have recently been or will be laid off from jobs in Sedgwick County.

To those who qualify, the fund will provide support for a mortgage (or rent) and utilities. No funds will go directly to individuals; bills will be paid on the person’s behalf directly to a landlord, mortgage company or utility company.

“If you have to go through a layoff, you are fortunate that you are in Wichita. We live in the most caring community in our nation where we all step forward to help each other,” said Patrick J. Hanrahan, president, and CEO of United Way of the Plains. “We value our community’s employees and invite everyone to help us help them through a gift. The funds we raise cannot make someone whole, but we can ease the hardship.”

The fund will be managed by United Way of the Plains with no administration charge. Individuals wishing to donate to the fund can:

Give online at United Way of the Plains

Text the word LAYOFF to 41444

Make checks payable to “United Way of the Plains” and note “Laid-Off Workers Fund” in the memo section of the check.

Checks can be mailed to:

United Way of the Plains, Attn: Laid-Off Workers Fund

PO Box 47208

Wichita, KS 67201-7208

