United Way taking appointments this week for Help Center’s November session

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United Way of the Plains is now taking appointments through Friday, Oct. 23 for its Help Center’s November session.

The center will assist those who have been laid-off or furloughed or self-employed individuals whose personal income has been severely affected by the pandemic or aviation-related layoffs.

To set up an appointment, individuals must call United Way’s information line by dialing 2-1-1 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. this week through Oct. 23 (Note: United Way 211 is available 24/7 for other calls, but appointments for the Help Center must be made during these hours.)

Everyone who calls for an appointment through Oct. 23 and meets requirements will receive an appointment for the session that starts Nov. 2.

To qualify for help through the Help Center, individuals must:

Pre-register by calling United Way’s information line by dialing 2-1-1

Have been laid-off, furloughed, and approved for unemployment compensation between July 1, 2019, and the present (not fired, quit, or on paid medical leave) or are self-employed and whose personal income has been severely affected by the pandemic (the individual’s job or business was/is in Sedgwick, Butler, Sumner or Cowley counties or individual lives in those counties)

Show that they have emergency financial needs and have insufficient personal resources to adequately provide shelter and food

Services at the Help Center will include:

Emergency financial assistance (utilities and shelter). Checks will be written directly to the landlord, bank or utility company. No cash on premises.

Food assistance from Kansas Food Bank

Budget and debt management counseling from Consumer Credit Counseling Service

Arrangements for utility bill payment plans

The Help Center will implement pandemic safety measures, including face masks required for all entering the building, limiting the number of people in the building at one time, social distancing, disinfectant wipe-downs, etc.

